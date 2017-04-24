NYT subscribers dropping paper over c...

NYT subscribers dropping paper over climate column

A new columnist at The New York Times and his views on climate change have prompted some readers to cancel their subscriptions in protest. In his first column for the Times, Bret Stephens said advocates for climate policy can take a lesson from Hillary Clinton's failed presidential campaign anA N her reliance on data to predict the election.

