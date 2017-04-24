NYC, Metropolitan Museum weigh mandat...

NYC, Metropolitan Museum weigh mandatory admission fees

The Metropolitan Museum of New York and the city government are weighing charging admission for the first time in the museum's nearly 125-year history. The New York Times reports that Mayor Bill de Blasio endorsed the idea of having the Met charge admission for visitors from outside of New York City.

