NYC, Metropolitan Museum weigh mandatory admission fees
The Metropolitan Museum of New York and the city government are weighing charging admission for the first time in the museum's nearly 125-year history. The New York Times reports that Mayor Bill de Blasio endorsed the idea of having the Met charge admission for visitors from outside of New York City.
