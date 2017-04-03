Not going to Bill Oa Reillya s Bel Air hotel room hurt her career, says ex-Fox contributor

Attorney Lisa Bloom, left, makes a point Monday, April 3, 2017, during a press conference at her Woodland Hills office with her client, Dr. Wendy Walsh, who is accusing Fox host Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment. WOODLAND HILLS >> In her attorney's packed Woodland Hills office Monday, Wendy Walsh, a former guest on Fox News host Bill O'Reilly's “The O'Reilly Factor,” detailed her claim that rebuffing his sexual advances cost her a potential job at the network.

