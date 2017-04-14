News Corp (NWS) Given Media Sentiment...

News Corp (NWS) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.33

Media coverage about News Corp has trended positive on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time.

