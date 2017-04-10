new Pulitzer Prize winners announced

new Pulitzer Prize winners announced

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

The biggest U.S. news story of 2016 - the tumultuous presidential campaign - yielded a Pulitzer Prize on Monday for the Washington Post reporter who not only raised doubts about Donald Trump's charitable giving but also revealed that the candidate had been recorded crudely bragging about grabbing women. David A. Fahrenthold won the prize for national reporting, with the judges citing his stories about Trump's charitable foundation that called into question whether the real estate magnate was as generous as he claimed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats announce 'Come Together and Fight Bac... 4 min 16 TEEN SHOTS 6
News Devin Nunes is out. And the right is making the... 32 min Trump your President 55
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 2 hr HotNPhx 1,131
News 51 percent back US strike on Syria but with con... 3 hr USA Today 1
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... 5 hr USA Today 1
News What could go wrong for the U.S. in Syria? War ... 10 hr USA Today 1
News Public libraries need help. The super-rich coul... 12 hr USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,202,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC