new Pulitzer Prize winners announced
The biggest U.S. news story of 2016 - the tumultuous presidential campaign - yielded a Pulitzer Prize on Monday for the Washington Post reporter who not only raised doubts about Donald Trump's charitable giving but also revealed that the candidate had been recorded crudely bragging about grabbing women. David A. Fahrenthold won the prize for national reporting, with the judges citing his stories about Trump's charitable foundation that called into question whether the real estate magnate was as generous as he claimed.
