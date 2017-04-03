More
More advertisers have joined the list of defectors from Fox's ... Several more advertisers have joined the list of defectors from Fox News Channel's "The O'Reilly Factor," bringing the total to around 20. The Wonderful Co., the company behind Fiji bottled water, Wonderful Pistachios and POM pomegranate juice, says it will no longer advertise on the show. "We are committed to a respectful and inclusive workplace environment and insist upon the same from our business partners," said spokesman Steven Clark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters: O'Reilly 'needs to go to jail'; ...
|14 min
|One Womyn Riot
|11
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|34 min
|Liar in Chief
|20
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|11 hr
|USA Today
|1
|The Latest: More advertisers cancel Fox News O'...
|11 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|12 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|128
|Mike Pence won't dine alone with a woman who's ...
|17 hr
|BlunderCONS
|4
|U.S. would slash EPA vehicle testing budget und...
|20 hr
|Denny CranesPlace
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC