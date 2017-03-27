Lest ye be judged
Three Queens judges, Supreme Court Justices Ira Margulis and Kenneth Holder and Acting Supreme Court Justice John Latella, were exposed by the Daily News for berating and threatening potential jurors who didn't speak English well enough to the judges' liking. Take English classes, they bullied, or return every year to serve.
