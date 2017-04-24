Lawsuit filed against Fox alleges rac...

Lawsuit filed against Fox alleges racial discrimination

An expanded lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses Fox News Channel of racial discrimination "that appears more akin to Plantation-style management than a modern-day work environment." The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court, adds eight former and current Fox employees to a case involving three former Fox workers and their accusations against a since-fired Fox financial executive.

