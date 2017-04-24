Lawsuit filed against Fox alleges racial discrimination
An expanded lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses Fox News Channel of racial discrimination "that appears more akin to Plantation-style management than a modern-day work environment." The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court, adds eight former and current Fox employees to a case involving three former Fox workers and their accusations against a since-fired Fox financial executive.
