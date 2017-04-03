Lawsuit accuses Seattle mayor of molesting boy in 1980s
A lawsuit accuses Seattle's mayor of sexually molesting a teenage high-school dropout in the 1980s, and in interviews with The Seattle Times, two other men claim he also abused them. Mayor Ed Murray's personal spokesman, Jeff Reading, said in a statement that the allegations are false, politically motivated and that Murray would fight them.
