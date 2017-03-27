Kremlin spokesman: Russia-US relations a maybe even worsea than Cold War
Russian President Vladimir Putin's right-hand man said in an interview today on ABC's Good Morning America that current relations between Russia and the United States are "maybe even worse" than the Cold War. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos that the allegations of Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election are "fake news" and "slander."
