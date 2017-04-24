Judge to sentence former head of Chic...

Judge to sentence former head of Chicago Public Schools

In this Oct. 13, 2015, file photo, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd- Bennett speaks before leaving federal court in Chicago, after she pleaded guilty to helping steer $23 million in no-bid contracts to education firms for $2.3 million in kickbacks and bribes while working for CPS. A federal judge in Chicago is scheduled to sentence Byrd-Bennett Friday, April 28, 2017.

