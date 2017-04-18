Judge Orders DC Metro To Rehire Mechanic Who Falsified Logs
A judge has ordered that a Washington subway system mechanic who was fired after a fatal accident in January 2015 should be rehired. The Washington Post reports that U.S. District Judge James Boasberg released his decision on Wednesday in the case of Seyoum Haile.
