Judge Orders DC Metro To Rehire Mechanic Who Falsified Logs

16 hrs ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

A judge has ordered that a Washington subway system mechanic who was fired after a fatal accident in January 2015 should be rehired. The Washington Post reports that U.S. District Judge James Boasberg released his decision on Wednesday in the case of Seyoum Haile.

