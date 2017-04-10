John Kasich, a former Fox News host, ...

John Kasich, a former Fox News host, responds to Bill...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who hosted a Fox News program from 2001 through 2007, said he "wouldn't have stayed" at the network if he had witnessed a culture of sexual harassment. Kasich, speaking to Business Insider Monday while promoting his new book, " Two Paths: America Divided or United ," responded to the recent ouster of primetime host Bill O'Reilly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 15 hr chuckles 1,141
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 17 hr Julios Lottery ti... 134
News Democrats announce 'Come Together and Fight Bac... 17 hr huntcoyotes 83
News Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ... Sun Looking to future 2
News Trump increases deportations of former DREAMers Apr 22 spud 4
News Chelsea Clinton: Someday, someone's mother will... Apr 21 USA Today 1
News Reports: US prosecutors weighing charges agains... Apr 21 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,508 • Total comments across all topics: 280,547,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC