John Kasich, a former Fox News host, responds to Bill...

Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who hosted a Fox News program from 2001 through 2007, said he "wouldn't have stayed" at the network if he had witnessed a culture of sexual harassment. Kasich, speaking to Business Insider Monday while promoting his new book, " Two Paths: America Divided or United ," responded to the recent ouster of primetime host Bill O'Reilly.

