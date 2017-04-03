Jesse Eisenberg welcomes first child

Jesse Eisenberg welcomes first child

19 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star is thought to have welcomed a child with his long term partner Anna Strout after the pair were seen out and about in New York with their baby on Monday , E! News reports. Jesse has kept quite private about his 14-year relationship with Anna and had previously admitted that he loves surrounding himself with people who "want to help other people".

