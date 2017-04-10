Jennifer Lopez jets to Caribbean with...

Jennifer Lopez jets to Caribbean with Alex Rodriguez and their children for Easter

10 hrs ago

The 47-year-old singer is currently dating 41-year-old sportsman and the couple jetted off to the Caribbean with the 'On the Floor' hitmaker's nine-year-old twins Max and Emme and the former professional baseball player's two kids, Natasha, 12, and Ella, eight, to enjoy the festivities. According to E! News, the duo woke up early just to host an Easter egg hunt at the $10,000 per night luxury resort Casa De Campo Resort and Villas for the four children to enjoy and bond over.

Chicago, IL

