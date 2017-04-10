Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer Prize

This undated photo provided by Columbia University shows one of the photos in the series that won the Pulitzer Prize on Monday, April 10, 2017 for Breaking News Photography by Daniel Berehulak, freelance photographer shooting for The New York Times. The photo was part of a series showing the callous disregard for human life in the Philippines brought about by a government assault on drug dealers and users.

