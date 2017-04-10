Homeless man sues Seattle over impound of truck
A homeless man has filed a lawsuit against Seattle accusing police officers of violating his rights for impounding the vehicle he was living in. The Seattle Times reports that police towed 57-year-old Steven Long's pickup in October.
