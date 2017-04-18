Girl Scout troop is a first single troopa for homeless girls in New York
Girl Scout Troop 6000 - which serves homeless girls and women in New York - is the first "full single unitthat serves girls in shelters" in the nation, Meridith Maskara, the organization's chief operating officer, told ABC News. It was created back in February by Giselle Burgess, a homeless woman who serves as a community engagement specialist for Girl Scouts of Greater New York.
