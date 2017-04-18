Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's great relationship
The 21-year-old model and the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker are still going strong, according to Shiva Safai, who is engaged to Gigi's dad Mohamed Hadid. Shiva told E! News: "Whatever makes Gigi happy is what we want.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Grace to exit Headline News after 12 years
|Wed
|Yeti
|1
|Trump increases deportations of former DREAMers
|Wed
|Wildchild
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|chuckles
|1,138
|At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa...
|Apr 17
|USA Today
|1
|Democrats announce 'Come Together and Fight Bac...
|Apr 15
|swampmudd
|81
|Hillary Clintona s revenge tour and Nikki Haley...
|Apr 13
|Frogface Kate
|10
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC