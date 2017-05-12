Fyre Festival site on a lockdowna by Bahamas government
The site in the Bahamas where the now-postponed Fyre Festival was to happen is on "lockdown" by the island country's government. Private security guards were seen Saturday protecting the main site where people had been slated to sleep in luxury tents.
