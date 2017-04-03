Fox to investigate sexual harassment claim against O'Reilly

Fox News parent Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said on Sunday it will investigate a sexual harassment claim against TV anchor Bill O'Reilly, who has seen several companies pull their ads from his top-rated news show in the past week. The investigation comes after a complaint was phoned in to the network's corporate hotline last week by Wendy Walsh, a former regular guest on Fox's "The O'Reilly Factor" TV show, and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, which the two posted to YouTube.

