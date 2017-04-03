Fox to investigate sexual harassment ...

Fox to investigate sexual harassment claim against O'Reilly

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Fox News parent Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said on Sunday it will investigate a sexual harassment claim against TV anchor Bill O'Reilly, who has seen several companies pull their ads from his top-rated news show in the past week. The investigation comes after a complaint was phoned in to the network's corporate hotline last week by Wendy Walsh, a former regular guest on Fox's "The O'Reilly Factor" TV show, and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, which the two posted to YouTube.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public libraries need help. The super-rich coul... 56 min USA Today 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 14 hr Augie 1,130
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 15 hr Rubios Frijoles 133
News Devin Nunes is out. And the right is making the... 15 hr Cheaters club 50
News Seattle mayor accused of sex abuse in lawsuit, ... Sat Holy Silicon Wafer 1
News House panel to consider tweaks to healthcare bi... Apr 6 Retribution 2
News Maxine Waters: O'Reilly 'needs to go to jail'; ... Apr 6 RustyS 26
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,190,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC