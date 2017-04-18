Fox News Turmoil Highlights Workplace Culture's Role In Sexual Harassment
Fox News has been the focus of sexual harassment claims that resulted in the ouster of former CEO Roger Ailes and host Bill O'Reilly. Fox News star Bill O'Reilly has been ousted from the network after fresh allegations of sexual harassment surfaced last month, and the TV franchise again faces scrutiny over whether its culture perpetuates such behavior.
