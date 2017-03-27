Fox News reportedly paid out $13 mill...

Fox News reportedly paid out $13 million to women who accused Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment

Fox News has paid millions to settle allegations of sexual harassment against ratings king Bill O'Reilly, the New York Times reported on Saturday . The Times uncovered settlements totaling $13 million that were paid out to five women, in exchange for the women agreeing not to file lawsuits against O'Reilly or speak about their accusations.

