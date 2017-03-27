Fox News host Bill O'Reilly accused of sexual harassment
New York: Fox News host Bill O'Reilly says he is "vulnerable to lawsuits" because of his high-profile job, in response to a New York Times report detailing payouts made to settle accusations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behaviour.O'Reilly posted the statement to his website after the Times report on Saturday, and Fox News' parent company 21st Century Fox backed him in a statement. Fox allegedly settles sexual harassment case Former Fox News host Juliet Huddy allegedly settled for a six-figure sum in a sexual harassment case against Bill O'Reilly.
