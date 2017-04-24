Fox News anchor joins lawsuit allegin...

Fox News anchor joins lawsuit alleging racial discrimination, harassment

Fox News' legal troubles grew even larger Tuesday, with new plaintiffs, including an anchor, joining a suit alleging racial discrimination and harassment at the network. The suit is now headlined by Kelly Wright, a black reporter and anchor who has been with Fox News since 2003.

