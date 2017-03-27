Fox braces for fallout from Bill O'Reilly scandal
If Bill O'Reilly weren't the biggest star at Fox News, would he still have a job at Fox News? Many media industry observers, reading about the harassment allegations that have cost O'Reilly and Fox millions of dollars, are saying he would not. Murdoch and his sons are standing near O'Reilly, although not right next to him, by renewing his contract, but not issuing a full-throated defense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Redford Says Trump's Press Jabs Take Nix...
|15 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|pkielbasa
|36
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Sat
|Iphonemodest552
|125
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|Mar 30
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mar 29
|Augie
|1,126
|The NYT Makes Stunning Announcement About Illeg...
|Mar 27
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Left out of AHCA fight, Democrats let their gra...
|Mar 26
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC