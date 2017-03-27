Fox braces for fallout from Bill O'Reilly scandal

If Bill O'Reilly weren't the biggest star at Fox News, would he still have a job at Fox News? Many media industry observers, reading about the harassment allegations that have cost O'Reilly and Fox millions of dollars, are saying he would not. Murdoch and his sons are standing near O'Reilly, although not right next to him, by renewing his contract, but not issuing a full-throated defense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.