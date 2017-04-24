Former Fox News staffers interviewed in federal investigation of network
Financial crimes experts from the United States Postal Inspection Service are now involved, according to four sources connected to the investigation. Investigators from both the USPIS and the Justice Department have been conducting interviews in recent weeks -- including with some former Fox staffers -- to obtain more information about the network's managers and business practices, the sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox News Accused of 'Plantation-Style Managemen...
|3 hr
|Oh No You Di-nt
|2
|Reminder: Fox News Is Being Sued For Racism, Too
|23 hr
|The Racist Axe
|6
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Thu
|Flea your povery
|136
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Wed
|USA Today
|1
|The media are still in denial about President T...
|Apr 26
|Ronald
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Apr 26
|chuckles
|1,144
|Former press secretary Josh Earnest doesn't hav...
|Apr 25
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC