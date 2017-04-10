Firetruck being driven to Canada catc...

Firetruck being driven to Canada catches fire at toll booth

19 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In this image taken from video, flames engulf a firetruck near the toll booth at Exit 36 on Interstate 90, in Salina, N.Y., Friday, April 14, 2017. Fire officials tell WSTM-TV that the vehicle was an old truck from the Kansas City Fire Department that was being driven to a fire department in Canada.

