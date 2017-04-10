Firetruck being driven to Canada catches fire at toll booth
In this image taken from video, flames engulf a firetruck near the toll booth at Exit 36 on Interstate 90, in Salina, N.Y., Friday, April 14, 2017. Fire officials tell WSTM-TV that the vehicle was an old truck from the Kansas City Fire Department that was being driven to a fire department in Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|17 min
|Augie
|1,135
|Democrats announce 'Come Together and Fight Bac...
|3 hr
|swampmudd
|81
|Hillary Clintona s revenge tour and Nikki Haley...
|Thu
|Frogface Kate
|10
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Thu
|repeat and share
|1
|It's no longer obsolete, Trump on NATO9 min ago
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte...
|Wed
|USA Today
|1
|Syria Strike Fails To Follow Progressive Playbo...
|Wed
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC