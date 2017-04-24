English tourist hit by hammock blown ...

English tourist hit by hammock blown off building, injured

11 hrs ago

In this April 25, 2017 photo provided by ABC 7 Eyewitness News in New York, a wooden hammock lay on the sidewalk in New York. Police say that an tourist from England was injured and taken to the hospital when the hammock fell from the building she was talking near and struck her.

