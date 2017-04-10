Embattled O'Reilly takes his longest ...

Embattled O'Reilly takes his longest spring break in years

Read more: Barriere Star Journal

Embattled Fox News Channel host Bill O'Reilly, who announced he was going on vacation starting Wednesday and returning April 24, hasn't taken off this much time consecutively in March or April for at least 10 years, an examination of his show's transcripts revealed. O'Reilly said he likes to take vacation around this time and that he booked this year's break months ago.

