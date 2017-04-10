Demonstrators Carried Out of Trump To...

Demonstrators Carried Out of Trump Tower by New York Police

A group of protesters chanting 'no raids, no walls," were forcibly removed from Trump Tower Thursday, with at least five protesters having to be carried out by police. At least five people were carried out of the building by police after being cuffed with plastic ties, News 4 cameras captured.

