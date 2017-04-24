Democrat Jon Tester, a top GOP target...

Democrat Jon Tester, a top GOP target, to appear with Mitt Romney

16 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat facing re-election in heavily Republican Montana, will make a joint appearance with former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney next week in Washington, according to an invitation reviewed by McClatchy. The two are headlining a fundraiser to benefit the official foundation of Yellowstone National Park, a park that is partially located in Tester's home state.

