DC pizza shop owner: 'Pizzagate' brou...

DC pizza shop owner: 'Pizzagate' brought community together

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The owner of the Washington pizzeria at the center of the false "pizzagate" rumors says he now knows where his community is. In an opinion piece in The Washington Post on Thursday, James Alefantis, the owner of Comet Ping Pong, said the conspiracy theory about Democrats running a child-sex slavery ring from the restaurant threw the lives of everyone connected with the shop into chaos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nancy Grace to exit Headline News after 12 years 16 hr Yeti 1
News Trump increases deportations of former DREAMers Wed Wildchild 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,138
News At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa... Mon USA Today 1
News Democrats announce 'Come Together and Fight Bac... Apr 15 swampmudd 81
News Hillary Clintona s revenge tour and Nikki Haley... Apr 13 Frogface Kate 10
News One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo... Apr 13 repeat and share 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC