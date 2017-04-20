DC pizza shop owner: 'Pizzagate' brought community together
The owner of the Washington pizzeria at the center of the false "pizzagate" rumors says he now knows where his community is. In an opinion piece in The Washington Post on Thursday, James Alefantis, the owner of Comet Ping Pong, said the conspiracy theory about Democrats running a child-sex slavery ring from the restaurant threw the lives of everyone connected with the shop into chaos.
