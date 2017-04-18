Danielle Brooks talks stretch marks at makeup free shoot

BREAKING NEWS: Former Tennessee teacher, 50, is arrested and his 15-year-old student is found safe at a northern California commune five weeks after he 'kidnapped' her Mama Grizzly in the Oval Office: Sarah Palin skips son Trig's birthday to hang with Kid Rock and Ted Nugent at the White House where she cozies up to Jared and President Trump and mocks Hillary EXCLUSIVE: Trump calls controversial ex-aide Roger Stone 'quality guy' as libertine Nixon fan uses documentary to take credit for president he calls 'prime political horseflesh' Valerie Jarrett says neither she nor her friend Michelle Obama will be running for office and she didn't see Donald Trump's 'gut-wrenching' win coming Bill makes bank: O'Reilly will be paid $25MILLION on his way out of Fox News but NOT the $100m he was set to earn in his new contract as studio HQ erases all signs of his show 'Bill likes to put up dirty ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.