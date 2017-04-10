Daily News, ProPublica win Pulitzer f...

Daily News, ProPublica win Pulitzer for eviction scandal

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

This undated photo provided by Columbia University shows one of the photos in the series that won the Pulitzer Prize on Monday, April 10, 2017 for Breaking News Photography by Daniel Berehulak, freelance photographer shooting for The New York Times. The photo was part of a series showing the callous disregard for human life in the Philippines brought about by a government assault on drug dealers and users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 2 hr Augie 1,132
News Democrats announce 'Come Together and Fight Bac... 3 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 6
News Devin Nunes is out. And the right is making the... 3 hr Trump your President 55
News 51 percent back US strike on Syria but with con... 7 hr USA Today 1
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... 8 hr USA Today 1
News What could go wrong for the U.S. in Syria? War ... 14 hr USA Today 1
News Public libraries need help. The super-rich coul... 16 hr USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,205,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC