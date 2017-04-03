Crime 14 mins ago 12:24 p.m.Baytown P...

Crime 14 mins ago 12:24 p.m.Baytown PD: Suspect in Deputy Greenwood's murder committed suicide

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas The suspect in the murder of Pct. 3 Asst. Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood killed himself the day after the murder, Baytown police announced Monday.

