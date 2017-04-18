Chinese online fan club worships the "Goddess Ivanka"
Despite her fathers low approval ratings in the U.S., first daughter Ivanka Trump has a interesting and huge appeal abroad, specifically in China. Ivanka is so popular in China that according to NBC News online her Chinese attorneys are "currently filing several trademark applications in her name in a bid to stop hundreds of copycat Chinese companies cashing-in on her brand.
