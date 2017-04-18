Chelsea Clinton: Someday, someone's mother will be president
There are 1 comment on the Myrtle Beach Online story from 14 hrs ago, titled Chelsea Clinton: Someday, someone's mother will be president. In it, Myrtle Beach Online reports that:
Chelsea Clinton stayed away from politics and stuck to the subject of childhood obesity Friday at a Variety magazine event honoring prominent women and their charity work - except for her last line. Responding to a pointed quip hours earlier from emcee Vanessa Bayer, a "Saturday Night Live" cast member, that none of the honorees' mothers was president of the United States, Clinton reminded her that maybe not, "but someday, someone's will be."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
The mainstream media will do almost anything to make Chelsea Clinton happen. But she's so uninteresting. And we had enough "girlie" talk from her mother, without Chelsea picking up that fallen baton.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump increases deportations of former DREAMers
|4 hr
|spud
|4
|Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ...
|12 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Reports: US prosecutors weighing charges agains...
|12 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... (Sep '16)
|18 hr
|Johnboy
|4
|Nancy Grace to exit Headline News after 12 years
|Wed
|Yeti
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|chuckles
|1,138
|At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa...
|Apr 17
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC