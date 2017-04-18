Chelsea Clinton: Someday, someone's m...

Chelsea Clinton: Someday, someone's mother will be president

There are 1 comment on the Myrtle Beach Online story from 14 hrs ago, titled Chelsea Clinton: Someday, someone's mother will be president. In it, Myrtle Beach Online reports that:

Chelsea Clinton stayed away from politics and stuck to the subject of childhood obesity Friday at a Variety magazine event honoring prominent women and their charity work - except for her last line. Responding to a pointed quip hours earlier from emcee Vanessa Bayer, a "Saturday Night Live" cast member, that none of the honorees' mothers was president of the United States, Clinton reminded her that maybe not, "but someday, someone's will be."

#1 12 hrs ago
The mainstream media will do almost anything to make Chelsea Clinton happen. But she's so uninteresting. And we had enough "girlie" talk from her mother, without Chelsea picking up that fallen baton.
