Cash Money Hit With Lawsuit Over Missing Drake Profits
Aspire Music Group has sued Cash Money Records, alleging missing profits and copyright royalties stemming from Drake's first six solo albums. In a new lawsuit filed today in the Manhattan Supreme Court, Aspire Music Group -- represented by longtime Donald Trump litigator Marc E. Kasowitz -- has sued Cash Money Records, alleging missing profits and copyright royalties stemming from Drake's first six solo albums, which could end up totaling in the tens of millions, according to court documents reviewed by Billboard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
