Bye-bye, and here's your check: Golde...

Bye-bye, and here's your check: Golden exit for the departed

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Getting forced out of a job is painful, but a couple million dollars help salve the wound. The latest big name to get a big payment with a bye-bye from the boss is Bill O'Reilly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump increases deportations of former DREAMers 56 min spud 4
News Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ... 8 hr USA Today 1
News Chelsea Clinton: Someday, someone's mother will... 8 hr USA Today 1
News Reports: US prosecutors weighing charges agains... 8 hr USA Today 1
News Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... (Sep '16) 14 hr Johnboy 4
News Nancy Grace to exit Headline News after 12 years Wed Yeti 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Apr 18 chuckles 1,138
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,468 • Total comments across all topics: 280,474,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC