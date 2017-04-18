Bye-bye, and here's your check: Golden exit for the departed
Getting forced out of a job is painful, but a couple million dollars help salve the wound. The latest big name to get a big payment with a bye-bye from the boss is Bill O'Reilly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump increases deportations of former DREAMers
|56 min
|spud
|4
|Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ...
|8 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Chelsea Clinton: Someday, someone's mother will...
|8 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Reports: US prosecutors weighing charges agains...
|8 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|Johnboy
|4
|Nancy Grace to exit Headline News after 12 years
|Wed
|Yeti
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|chuckles
|1,138
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC