Bill O'Reilly
Fox News has ended its association with Bill O'Reilly, the combative TV host and commentator who has ruled cable-news ratings for nearly two decades and was the signature figure in the network's rise as a powerful political player. The conservative-leaning host's downfall was swift and steep, set in motion less than three weeks ago by revelations of a string of harassment complaints against him.
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Grace to exit Headline News after 12 years
|12 hr
|Yeti
|1
|Trump increases deportations of former DREAMers
|22 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,138
|At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
|Democrats announce 'Come Together and Fight Bac...
|Apr 15
|swampmudd
|81
|Hillary Clintona s revenge tour and Nikki Haley...
|Apr 13
|Frogface Kate
|10
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
