Bill O'Reilly

Bill O'Reilly

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Fox News has ended its association with Bill O'Reilly, the combative TV host and commentator who has ruled cable-news ratings for nearly two decades and was the signature figure in the network's rise as a powerful political player. The conservative-leaning host's downfall was swift and steep, set in motion less than three weeks ago by revelations of a string of harassment complaints against him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nancy Grace to exit Headline News after 12 years 12 hr Yeti 1
News Trump increases deportations of former DREAMers 22 hr Wildchild 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,138
News At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa... Mon USA Today 1
News Democrats announce 'Come Together and Fight Bac... Apr 15 swampmudd 81
News Hillary Clintona s revenge tour and Nikki Haley... Apr 13 Frogface Kate 10
News One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo... Apr 13 repeat and share 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,074 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC