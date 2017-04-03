Bill O'Reilly and ex-Fox chief are hi...

Bill O'Reilly and ex-Fox chief are hit with more allegations

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this combination photo, former Fox News contributor Wendy Walsh, left, appears at a news conference in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles on Monday, April 3, 2017, and Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly appears on the set of his show, "The O'Reilly Factor" on Oct. 1, 2015 in New York. Walsh says she lost a segment on "The O'Reilly Factor" after she refused to go to O'Reilly's bedroom following a 2013 dinner in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 46 min chuckles 1,128
News O'Reilly apologizes for jest about Maxine Water... 13 hr Gotti 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 16 hr prostate cancer 126
News Robert Redford Says Trump's Press Jabs Take Nix... Sun USA Today 1
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) Sun pkielbasa 36
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... Mar 30 Donald duck Von T... 5
News The NYT Makes Stunning Announcement About Illeg... Mar 27 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,038,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC