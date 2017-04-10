Bill Oa Reillya s show to be a unchangeda until return from vacation
Amid a simmering scandal from misconduct allegations, star Fox News host Bill O'Reilly has gone off the air for what's described as a long-planned vacation, with his representative saying his show "will remain unchanged until Mr. O'Reilly's return post-vacation." O'Reilly has come under fire since an April 1 story in The New York Times detailed alleged settlements made between the host and five women who accused him of harassment and sexual misconduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats announce 'Come Together and Fight Bac...
|1 hr
|inbred Genius
|79
|Hillary Clintona s revenge tour and Nikki Haley...
|Thu
|Frogface Kate
|10
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Thu
|repeat and share
|1
|It's no longer obsolete, Trump on NATO9 min ago
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Thu
|chuckles
|1,134
|Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte...
|Wed
|USA Today
|1
|Syria Strike Fails To Follow Progressive Playbo...
|Wed
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC