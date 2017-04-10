Bill Oa Reillya s show to be a unchan...

Bill Oa Reillya s show to be a unchangeda until return from vacation

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KXL-AM Portland

Amid a simmering scandal from misconduct allegations, star Fox News host Bill O'Reilly has gone off the air for what's described as a long-planned vacation, with his representative saying his show "will remain unchanged until Mr. O'Reilly's return post-vacation." O'Reilly has come under fire since an April 1 story in The New York Times detailed alleged settlements made between the host and five women who accused him of harassment and sexual misconduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats announce 'Come Together and Fight Bac... 1 hr inbred Genius 79
News Hillary Clintona s revenge tour and Nikki Haley... Thu Frogface Kate 10
News One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo... Thu repeat and share 1
News It's no longer obsolete, Trump on NATO9 min ago Thu USA Today 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Thu chuckles 1,134
News Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte... Wed USA Today 1
News Syria Strike Fails To Follow Progressive Playbo... Wed USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,020 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC