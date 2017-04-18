Bill Murray to join cellist for music...

Bill Murray to join cellist for music and spoken word tour

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, Bill Murray arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 19th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Bill Murray in Washington. The New York Times reported on April 19, 2017, that Murray is set to go on tour with a chamber music trio for a program of songs and literary readings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ... 53 min USA Today 1
News Chelsea Clinton: Someday, someone's mother will... 1 hr USA Today 1
News Reports: US prosecutors weighing charges agains... 1 hr USA Today 1
News Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... (Sep '16) 7 hr Johnboy 4
News Trump increases deportations of former DREAMers 7 hr Johnboy 2
News Nancy Grace to exit Headline News after 12 years Wed Yeti 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Apr 18 chuckles 1,138
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,467,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC