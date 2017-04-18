Bill Murray to join cellist for music and spoken word tour
In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, Bill Murray arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 19th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Bill Murray in Washington. The New York Times reported on April 19, 2017, that Murray is set to go on tour with a chamber music trio for a program of songs and literary readings.
