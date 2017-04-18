Bill Murray to join cellist for music...

Bill Murray to join cellist for music and spoken word tour

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Bill Murray is set to go on tour with a chamber music trio for a program of songs and literary readings. The New York Times reports the actor is pairing up with cellist Jan Vogler for the project titled "New Worlds."

