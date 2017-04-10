Beyond Sexual Harassment, Lesser Known Scandals Could Cost The Murdochs A $14B Deal
In forcing out its top-rated star, Bill O'Reilly, the Fox News Channel sought to contain the damage inflicted by a spreading sexual harassment scandal less than a year after the network's chairman was ousted in the face of similar accusations. For Rupert Murdoch and his sons, who together control Fox News as part of a larger media empire, getting rid of O'Reilly is part of an effort to shore up their longstanding drive to regain full control of the European broadcasting giant Sky in a $14.6 billion deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|1 hr
|Julios Lottery ti...
|134
|Democrats announce 'Come Together and Fight Bac...
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|83
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|Augie
|1,140
|Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ...
|Sun
|Looking to future
|2
|Trump increases deportations of former DREAMers
|Sat
|spud
|4
|Chelsea Clinton: Someday, someone's mother will...
|Fri
|USA Today
|1
|Reports: US prosecutors weighing charges agains...
|Fri
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC