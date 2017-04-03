At Fox News, fear and silence amid O'...

At Fox News, fear and silence amid O'Reilly controversy

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

There are women at Fox News who want to speak up. But they're afraid. They've seen other women stand up for themselves -- against former Fox News chief Roger Ailes, against host Bill O'Reilly -- and lose their jobs as a result.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 17 hr chuckles 1,128
News O'Reilly apologizes for jest about Maxine Water... Mon Gotti 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mon prostate cancer 126
News Robert Redford Says Trump's Press Jabs Take Nix... Apr 2 USA Today 1
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) Apr 2 pkielbasa 36
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... Mar 30 Donald duck Von T... 5
News The NYT Makes Stunning Announcement About Illeg... Mar 27 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,130 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC