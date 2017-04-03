Asian shares mixed as attacks in Egypt add to uncertainties
Asian shares were wavering Monday after attacks by suicide bombers on churches in Egypt added to uncertainties in the Middle East. News that China's top anti-corruption body is investigating the insurance regulator pulled shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen lower.
