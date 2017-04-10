Amid shrinking publishing industry, e...

Amid shrinking publishing industry, e-book sales are rising

Korea's e-book market has been growing while the wider book industry is shrinking, a recent report from a government agency showed Monday. The report by the Publication Industry Agency of Korea about the general condition of the country's publishing industry showed the industry's total sales amounted to 7.58 trillion won in 2015, down by 3.8 percent from a year ago.

