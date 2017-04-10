Amid shrinking publishing industry, e-book sales are rising
Korea's e-book market has been growing while the wider book industry is shrinking, a recent report from a government agency showed Monday. The report by the Publication Industry Agency of Korea about the general condition of the country's publishing industry showed the industry's total sales amounted to 7.58 trillion won in 2015, down by 3.8 percent from a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|chuckles
|1,137
|Democrats announce 'Come Together and Fight Bac...
|Apr 15
|swampmudd
|81
|Hillary Clintona s revenge tour and Nikki Haley...
|Apr 13
|Frogface Kate
|10
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
|It's no longer obsolete, Trump on NATO9 min ago
|Apr 13
|USA Today
|1
|Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte...
|Apr 12
|USA Today
|1
|Syria Strike Fails To Follow Progressive Playbo...
|Apr 12
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC