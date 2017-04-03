Amazona s a American Playboya explores Hugh Hefnera s naked ambitions
It only takes Amazon's new original series “American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story” 30 seconds to get to nudity, showing Hugh Hefner frolicking in the Playboy Mansion pool with topless women. A dramatization co-produced by Playboy Enterprises, this 10-episode docu-series chronicles how Hugh Hefner turned “a personal investment of $600” into an empire that, no matter what you think of the results, helped revolutionize America's attitude toward sex.
